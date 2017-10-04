Exclusive Bigg Boss 11: Guess The Winner Of The First Round Of BB Farm Task- Gharwaale Or Padosi?

We bring some exclusive and inside details from the first task of Bigg Boss 11. Want to know the winner of the first segment of ‘Bigg Boss Farm task’? Read below!

Superstar Salman Khan is back with Bigg Boss 11, which is all about clashes, controversy and of course, unadulterated drama along with high-octane elimination and tasks. Well, no week is complete without task and in order to survive inside the house and to earn luxury budget, performing tasks is a must. The housemates have been given the first luxury budget task of the season.

In tonight’s episode, you will see house turned into ‘Bigg Boss Farm’. We EXCLUSIVELY reveal, in the first segment of the task, contestants Zubair Khan and Sshivani will become a part of an interesting task that has a lot to do more with fishes. The two will be required to move catfish from one box to another in the given time challenge by ‘Padosi’. If they complete the task in the given time by the ‘padosi’ house, ‘gharwaale’ will earn the first part of their luxury budget. The whole task will be watched by the contestants of ‘padosi’ house.

And guess what? ‘Gharwaale’ i.e. Zubair Khan and Sshivani have won the first round of the task by completing the challenge given by the contestants of ‘Padosi’ house.

Well, this task is going to bring a lot more of drama, fun, comedy and entertainment for the viewers. That’s not all; there’s a lot more to this task. Stay tuned to Business Of Cinema.com to know more about the winner of the second round of ‘Bigg Boss Farm’ task.

Watch Bigg Boss 11 tonight at 10:30 PM!

