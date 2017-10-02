Exclusive Bigg Boss 11: Here’s Everything You Should Know About Salman Khan’s Favourite Contestant

Gear up; Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 11 is all set to begin from today i.e. October 1st at 9 PM. With every season, the makers of the show have tried to up the entertainment quotient by getting various and interesting contestants. This time again, the makers have continued the trend of bringing celebrity and commoners together under one roof. The makers have put their best foot forward by getting interesting contestants on the show. There is going to be a lot of madness inside the house.

While we catch to know who all are the contestants of the season, let us reveal something interesting about a commoner, who is Salman Khan’s favourite already. Yes, we are talking about commoner contestant Akash Anil Dadlani, who is a sportsman, businessman and has appeared in a reality show Bindaas Superdude.

We exclusively reveal, Akash Dadlani is already Salman Khan’s favourite contestant and has received lots of praises and tips from the superstar before he entered the house. Now let’s wait to know what magic Akash will create inside the house.

Akash hails from Texas and now is settled in Mumbai. He is also a very good Tennis player and has won Tennis State Championship in Texas in 2009 when he was just 16 years old. Now at the age of 24, Akash Dadlani is focused in the music industry.

Meanwhile, first final four neighbours from the commoner’s list include Haryana’s entertainer, Sapna Chaudhary, Haseena Parkar’s son-in-law, Zubair Khan, Jyoti Kumari, peon’s daughter and self-styled god woman Shivani Durgah.