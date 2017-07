Gauahar Khan, Prince Narula, Mouni Roy, And Others Dazzle At Zee Gold Awards 2017

Television and Bollywood celebrities Prince Narula, Kamya Punjabi, Gauahar Khan, Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan, Jay Bhanushali, Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy, Krystle D’Souza, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Karan Singh Grover and others graced star-studded Zee Gold Awards 2017, held in Mumbai on July 4, 2017.

Zee Gold Awards 2017 Winners’ List

Best Actor in Negative Role: Vikkas Manaktala

The Face Of The Year And Best Actress Popular: Mouni Roy

Most Fit Actor: Mohammad Nazim

Most Fit Actress: Surbhi Chandna

Best Supporting Actor: Prachi Shah

Best Supporting Actress (popular): Parul Chauhan

Best Actress In Negative Role: Adaa Khan & Riddi Dogra

Best Actress In Negative Role (popular): Anita Hassanandani

Best anchor: Rithvik Dhanjani & Paritosh Tripathi

Best Actor Award (Critics): Divyanka Tripathi

Best Actor Award: Karan Patel & Nakuul Mehta

Best Jodi Award: Divyanka-Karan & Nakuul-Surbhi

Best Comic Actor: Bharti Singh Best Child Actor – Kartikey Malviya

Best Comedy Show – Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain

Best Drama Series – Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Best Non Fiction Show: Rising Star

Rising Film Star: Sargun Mehta

Most Fit Actor: Rubina Dilaik & Barkha Sengupta Karanvir Bohra (Naagin 2), Sharad Malhotra (Kasam), Kamya Punjabi (Shakti) and Vishal Singh (YRKKH), Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs too, bagged awards