Hotness Alert: Shibani Dandekar Looks Smoking Hot In A Bikini

Shibani Dandekar is enjoying her time on a beach in Miami.

The actress who was last seen in Noor, portraying the role of Sonakshi Sinha’s best friend is currently busy with participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 8. She is termed as one of the hottest women in the industry. The actress shared some very hot pictures of herself on Instagram from the beach and wooed her fans.

Shibani was seen sizzling in a black bikini on a sunny day at the beach. The Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant was accompanied by fellow contestant Monica Dogra but it was her solo pic that gave everyone some serious body goals. The solo picture was captioned: “my home #beachlife #KKK8 #thatbrowngirl #khatronkekhiladi8”.

Her picture is sure to make many heads turn and people to fall for her. She looked wonderful in the black mesh bikini and surely has attracted too much of attention till now. She has been gaining popularity over social media as a result of her very awesome pictures. She is among the top influential celebrities on social media.

