New Twist In Mandana Karimi’s Domestic Case Against Husband Gaurav Gupta Will Leave You Shocked!

As earlier we reported, Ex Bigg Boss Contestant Mandana Karimi, who recently got married in January 2017 with Gaurav Gupta, has filed a case against her husband. Just a few months after her marriage, Mandana knocked the doors of the court against her husband alleging domestic violence. She has also alleged harassment by her mother-in-law.

Mandana speaking to different sections of media stated that she was not allowed to work and was asked to stay at home by in-laws. The shocking thing that Mandana revealed is how her in laws and Gaurav Gupta have moved on in life and she is still penniless. The ‘Kya Kool Hai Hum 3’ actress further revealed that she is living in a house since weeks without any money and is not allowed to enter her matrimonial house.

Well, well, now there’s another side of the story that might leave you shocked. Now according to a report in SpotboyE, Mandana Karimi had made life difficult for Gaurav Gupta and his family. The portal quoted a source saying, “Mandana made life difficult for the Guptas, who are a very respectable family which will never indulge in washing dirty linen in public.”

The source also reveals that Mandana Karimi had a problem with brother-in-law Gautam’s girlfriend Smriti Khanna. Reveals the source, “Mandana’s brother-in-law Gautam is dating TV actress Smriti Khanna and the couple had started to contemplate marriage. Mandana did not want another woman in the house.”

However, Gautam refused to talk about Mandana and said, “I will talk about Mandana when we decide to do so. Right now, I don’t want to say anything.”

Mandana’s brother-in-law Gautam is a popular TV actor, who was seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi. The actor recently got engaged to his ex-co-star Smriti Khanna.

Take a look at Gautam and Smriti Khanna’s photo with Mandana Karimi on her birthday.

