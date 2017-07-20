Nia Sharma SPEAKS Upon Being A Part Of Bigg Boss 11!

There have been reports doing the round of media about the actress Nia Sharma being a part of Bigg Boss 11.

The TV actress Nia Sharma rose to fame with the daily soap ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’. She became even more famous after she ranked third in the list of the Sexiest Asian Woman.

There have been reports doing the round of media for quite a while now about the TV actress being a part of Bigg Boss 11. Reacting on the same, Nia told PTI, “I don’t know how my name started appearing everywhere but I don’t entertain such news.”

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

She is now going to be seen in Colors’ adventure reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 8’. Talking about the show, she says, “I was very apprehensive to sign the show. I thought I would not survive in the show beyond one or two episodes because I am scared of these things (creepy insects) in real life. But I am so happy the way I performed. I cried before every stunt. It was tough and I used to get scared looking at snakes, crocodiles, but eventually, I did it. I didn’t quit.”

The show is hosted by the Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who is famous for his action films. Praising the host, Nia says, “If it weren’t for Rohit, it wouldn’t have been as much fun performing the stunts. He is somebody who motivates you, you get a boost to perform well. He has been a stunt man so his personal advices are very helpful.”

‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 8’ is going to be on-air from July 22. Celebs like Geeta Phogat, Hina Khan, Lopamudra Raut, Manveer Gurjar, Shantanu Maheshwari, Shiny Doshi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Ravi Dubey, Monica Dogra, Shibani Dandekar and Karan Wahi will be seen performing stunts and tasks on the show.