Bigg Boss 10: Lopamudra Raut And VJ Bani’s Rivalry Gets Worse!

Bigg Boss 10 contestants Lopamudra Raut and VJ Bani hate each other for reasons best known to them.

Bigg Boss 10 contestants Lopamudra Raut and VJ Bani have been rivals since day one of the show. Remember recently Bani and Lopa had a major showdown during the BB Call Centre task where the duo ended up hitting each other?

Salman Khan tried to handle the situation at his best. He also tried to solve their differences but things are turning worse now.

Tonight, you will see Lopamudra Raut and Rohan Mehra talking about VJ Bani’s performance during the tasks throughout the season. Citing the example of “Malgaadi task”, Lopamudra Raut said that Bani quit the task while Rs 6 Lacs were riding on her. Rohan reacts to it saying that Bani has been over confident since the beginning of the season.

On the other hand, Bani will be seen discussing with Manu and Manveer about Lopa’s unaccepted behavior and that how she never reacted to them despite everything. Manveer nodded his head in agreement, which left Bani a little more frustrated. It seems things are going worse between the two. With the finale, just a few days away, will Bani and Lopa understand each other and solve their differences? Only time will tell better!