EXCLUSIVE Bigg Boss 10: Lopamudra Raut And Rohan Mehra Target VJ Bani!

Bigg Boss 10 contestants Lopamudra Raut and Rohan Mehra seem to have targeted VJ Bani.

So, January 29 will decide the final results of Bigg Boss 10 show after 105 days of fights, controversies, drama and much more between commoners and celebrities. Tonight, the housemates have to face a final and the most important task. And for which jail has been replaced to the grand finale week.

Manveer Gurjar, Lopamudra Raut, VJ Bani and Rohan Mehra will be seen in the Bigg Boss 10 finale room. At the same time, Manu Punjabi will be seen in the confession room. Manu, who goes in the confession room for the task, was asked to judge that whose name housemates will decide mutually.

For the task, all the 4 housemates have to decide mutually that who according to them does not deserve to be in the finale and should be evicted. All the four have to give an order of eviction. As usual, Manveer, Lopa, Rohan and Bani get into an ugly argument. Lopamudra and Rohan start talking that why Bani should leave at first out of the five. Bani bursts out saying that she feels bad the way they all think about her. She leaves the finale room immediately. Later Rohan and Lopa together leave the finale room, which was against the rule. The four had to leave the room in an order and not together.

Bigg Boss canceled the task there itself and things turned out worse as Rs.3 Lacs were cut from the winning amount of around Rs 43 Lacs. This is sad! Now it remains to see who gets evicted from the house before the grand finale.