Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 11: The First Picture Of House LEAKED!

The first picture of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 11 has gone viral on social media before the launch episode.

The makers of the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 11 are leaving no stone unturned to treat viewers with a lot of spicy gossips, numerous surprises, and entertainment. Though there is not much hype about this season, the unique concept is expected to grab the interest of the audience sooner or later.

As the promos of the show promise, there is going to be a lot of catfights, romances, and entertainment throughout the season 11. The show will kick start from October 1st and the preparations for the grand premiere launch have already begun.

While fans are guessing the names of the participants, looks like the first picture of the Bigg Boss 11 house has been leaked. The house is expected to be bigger, grandeur and like never before. Bigg Boss 11 house will be divided into two houses and will also feature underground jail.

#BiggBoss11 Exclusive

*2 Houses

*Studio is being revamped

*some more new features also added.

Talking about the theme, as Salman Khan revealed in the first promo itself, ‘neighbours’ (padosi) is going to be the theme this year. The makers recently shared a glimpse of two confirmed celebrity contestants and asked the audience to guess the names. Twitterati have guessed them to be Halima Matlub, a Muslim model from England, and Youtube sensation Harsh Beniwal. However, it is yet to be confirmed!