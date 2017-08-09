Sukhvinder Singh To Be A Part Of Bigg Boss 11? Singer SPEAKS UP!

Many people including the singer Sukhvinder Singh have been rumoured to be approached for the reality show Bigg Boss 11!

Every season of Bigg Boss brings a lot of controversy in the industry. The upcoming season, which is going to be the eleventh season of the show, has been in news for several reasons. Bigg Boss 11 has already created quite a buzz amongst the audience.

One of them being the alleged contestants of the show. There have been reports doing the rounds of media for quite a while now about the Bollywood singer Sukhvinder Singh being approached for the show.

But if the report of Pinkvilla is to be believed then the singer is not going to be a part of the show. In fact, he has never been approached for it. The report has quoted the singer saying, “Haha, it can never happen. It is just a rumour and I can never fit into it. I don’t know who created these rumours.”

Speaking of other contestants, there have also been rumours of Dhinchak Pooja, Nia Sharma and Geeta Phogat been approached for the show. While Nia had denied the reports, Geeta had said that she can comment on it only when she gets approached for the show.

Other celebs like TV and film actor Kabir Bedi, music director and singer Raj Mahajan, ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’ actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Achint Kaur have also been reported to be considered for participating in the show.

The same report quotes a source close to Devoleena saying, “Yes the show makers have approached the actress but nothing is on papers yet. There a lot of things to be taken into consideration before accepting or rejecting Bigg Boss.”

The list of the contestants has not been finalised yet. And we still need to wait for an official announcement from the makers of the show!

