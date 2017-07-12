Watch: Om Swami Gets BEATEN UP Again By Ladies In Delhi Like Never Before!

Self-proclaimed godman and former Bigg Boss contestant Om Swami is used to of getting beaten up by the public. Of course, he is no stranger to controversy after his cheap stint on Bigg Boss 10 where he threw his pee on Rohan Mehra and VJ Bani. Last time, he was beaten up at a Delhi event where he was called as a chief guest. He was beaten up so much that his wig came off. In fear of being beaten up more, he had walked out of the premises in a huff, along with his fake hair.

Now once again, he has beaten up by ladies in Delhi. The video of Om Swami being hit by ladies on the streets of Delhi is going viral on social media. The ladies are seen running behind Om Swami, who is trying to save himself from them in fear of being beaten up again. But nothing could save him; the ladies hit him with chairs and what not on the streets of Delhi.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Om Swami has always managed to be in the news for all the wrong reasons. The self-made godman has left people angry with his cheap stunts and making disrespectful comments on women. Everyone hates this so-called “baba” for his cheap actions.

Recently, Om Swami had shared a video, which went viral on social media. In the video, he talks about how a woman’s beauty is enhanced when she wears a b*a and explained the importance of it in the female’s life. He had shown this as a live example and made the woman stand in front of the camera topless. A disgusting person on the earth ever!

Watch the video of Om Swami being beaten up, which might let you stay in peace: