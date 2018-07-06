Richa Chadha Hails Excel Entertainment As She Begins Inside Edge 2

Richa Chadha who is all set to revive her character Zarina Mallik for Excel Entertainment’s Inside Edge 2, took to social media to hail the production house for it’s working conditions.

One of the most successful production houses in the nation, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar led Excel Entertainment’s working environment has left actress Richa Chadha impressed.

The production house not only boasts of a plastic free policy but also ensures safe working conditions for women.

Giving a shoutout to the same, Richa Chadha said, “Day 1- shoot for #InsideEdgeSeason2 and this most woke bunch of peeps made some changes.

The state of Maharashtra banned single use plastic! So ours is plastic free set- we all got individual steel bottles so we stay hydrated,

Also, a serious notice on the side declaring #sexualharassment at the work place tacky.

Love it! Love you guys! @excelmovies @primevideoin”.

Richa Chadha who has earlier collaborated with Excel Entertainment for Fukrey, Inside Edge, Fukrey Returns and 3 Storeys will be associating with the production house for the fourth time for Inside Edge 2.

Inside Edge is the sequel to Excel Entertainment and Amazon Original’s first ever web series Inside Edge.

Based on cricket and it’s hidden aspects, the first season received a tremendous response demanding a second season.

Ever since the announcement of the second season, there has been immense anticipation amongst the audience. The cast and crew recently started the shoot for Inside Edge 2.