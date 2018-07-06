Would Love To Perform Some Action: Disha Patani

Disha Patani who is basking in the glory of one of the highest grossing Bollywood film of 2018, Baaghi 2 wishes to frontline an action film all by herself.

The actress who has been a movie buff since her childhood expresses her desire as an actor to showcase action moves on celluloid.

Disha is one of the fittest actress’ in B-town, and the actress is also known to be a freehand workout enthusiast.

Having enjoyed massive social media stardom in less than 2 years since her big screen debut, Disha often treats her fans with posts giving a testimony of her flexibility through her bodacious dance moves and intense action stunts.

When asked Disha about it the actress shared, “I have always been a big fan of action movies. Since childhood I used to try and catch the first day – first show of all action films. I would absolutely love if I get to perform some action in a film of mine too.”

One of the fittest actresses in Bollywood, Disha Patani has wooed the audience with her washboard abs and perfect figure time and again. Giving a glimpse into her hardcore workout routine, Disha shares videos and pictures on social media proving to be a motivation for her followers.

Recently, Disha Patani treated her fans and followers posting visuals from her practice sessions, performing acrobatic stunts and parkour.

After the back to back success of M.S. Dhoni and Baaghi 2, which raked more than 100 crores at the box office, Disha Patani will be next seen in the upcoming film Bharat along with Salman Khan.