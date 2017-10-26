These 10 Dialogues From Jab We Met Makes Us Never Get Bored Of The Movie!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Jab We Met has completed 10 years!

Main apni favourite hoon – This was what most of us started saying after Geet from Jab We Met taught us to love ourselves. Yes, we are talking about that Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer film, which no matter what how many times we watch, we don’t get bored of it.

The film has completed 10 years. And to celebrate the occasion we bring to you all the top 10 dialogues from the film which makes us fall in love with it all over again!

1. Main apni favourite hoon: The list has to start with our favourite Geet praising herself. And why not? After all we keep saying this for ourselves as well right!

2. Sikhni hoon main Bhatinda ki: We can never forget that cute banter where Geet tells her potential to Aditya Kashyap.

3. Aaj tak life mein ek train nahi chhuti meri: Ohh and that epic dialogue on train! Actually we are quite happy that Geet missed her train that night. Otherwise we wouldn’t have got to see such a cute love story.

4. Tumhe uthakar museum mein rakhna chahiye… ticket lagni chahiye tumhe dekhne ke liye: All of us would agree to this one right? We all were happy to pay for the tickets anyway to watch Geet over and over again.

5. Bachpan se hi na mujhe shaadi karna ka bada craze hai by god: Kareena in the role of Geet taught us how to love ourselves. But she also taught us how to be crazy and love that part too of ourselves.

6. Tum hamesha aise hi bakwas karti ho ya aaj koi special occasion hai?: Well, we guess Aditya was not quite aware at that time that he would fall for the same ‘bakwas baatein’ a fe days later.

7. Ab toh mera haath chhod do… itni bhi sundar nahi hoon main: Geet can’t just get enough of praising herself. Can she?

8. Tu original piece hai: Well, indeed Geet is one of a kind. And not only Aditya, all of us would say the same thing.

9. Akeli ladki khuli hui tijori ke jaise hoti hai: And this one coming from the station master is what gave us a line to throw at our girlfrieinds each time they are out late at night. Lol!

10. Jab koi pyaar mein hota hai… toh koi sahi galat nahi hota: The list has to end with this lovely and adorable dialogue. After all, Jab We Met was a love story of Aditya and Geet!

