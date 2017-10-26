Bigg Boss 11 TRP Report: Salman Khan’s Show Fails To Impress Viewers, Kaun Banega Crorepati Tops Again!

42 SHARES Share Tweet

This year, controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 11 did not really create much hype before it started this month. Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 11 had a decent start as far as TRP is concerned and still could not keep the momentum up. The show witnessed a decent TRP in its first week, however, went down over the weekdays.

Though the contestants are making a lot of noise inside the house, the same could not result in the TRP ratings. Bigg Boss 11 began with its 18 contestants and since day one, the inmates have been seen fighting and arguing to the loudest. But nothing is working out to impress the audience. Can we say audience has turned smarter?

The data for ratings from 7th October 2017 to Friday, 13th October 2017 is out and Bigg Boss 11 could only make it to top 5 in the second week. According to data provided by BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council of India), Bigg Boss 11 has ranked 10th slot in combined ratings for Hindi General Entertainment category.

From Saturday, 7th October 2017 to Friday, 13th October 2017, Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) has grabbed the third position in the combined category for General Entertainment Hindi while it is on the first position in the urban category.

in the General Entertainment Category, Kundali Bhagya is on top one position followed by Kumkum Bhagya on top 2nd position.

Now what is going wrong with Bigg Boss 11, only audience can decide. Apparently, viewers are not happy with the content. We think not so happening contestants, fake love angles and overdramatic fights have made the show fall from its standards.

