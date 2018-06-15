A Good First Half For Bollywood: Trade Experts, Producers

As the first half of the year is almost coming to an end, with two big films, Race 3 and Sanju yet to release, we take a look at how well it has been for the entertainment industry as opposed to the last year.

There are multiple genres of films that have done well at the box office in the first 6 months of this year.

The first super hit and successful film of this year, Deepika Padukone starrer Padmaavat has been important in a lot of ways. It created history not only for the fact that the actress was paid much more than her actors, but also because it is the first woman led film to earn over 300 crs.

While talking about the success of the film, Deepika shares, “I feel blessed to be associated with a film that has created history in so many ways.For me,the box office collections are only an indication of how much love the film has received!The response has been beyond overwhelming and I am grateful to Sanjay Sir yet again for entrusting me with Padmavati.”

Bhushan Kumar produced SKTKS was the next hit film of the year which had everyone pleasantly surprised. The small budget romantic comedy film collected over 100 crores which was amazing for a film like this.

Ajay Devgn starrer Raid was another hit film that came from the same producer, Bhushan Kumar, but a very different genre. Even this film went on to make over 100 crs.

Even the third film from Bhushan Kumar’s production, Irrfan Khan starrer, Blackmail found a strong audience. Bhushan Kumar has had a very great first half of the year with these 3 films which are all from different genres, yet hits.

Post the success of all the films under T-Series banner, Bhushan Kumar shared, “Each of our last 4 films, Hindi Medium, Tumhari Sulu, SKTKS and Raid came from a very different genre, but have all done exceptionally well at the box office. We believe that a good entertaining film will always find its audience and reach its potential.”

Another film that pleasantly surprised all of us was Sajid Nadiadwala’s Tiger Shroff starrer, Baaghi 2. It broke the records of all opening day collections of this year with an opening of 25 crs. It collected over 160 crs. Sajid Nadiadwala has been consistently successful in delivering universally accepted content with his films.

Sajid Nadiadwala shares, “The key to a commercially successful film would be the one that is all inclusive and meant for a larger base of audience. Whatever bracket of genre we put these films in, one thing that is common is that they entertain a large section of our diverse society.”

There were also 3 other woman led films in the first half of the year that have done great business, apart from Deepika Padukone’s

Padmaavat, which was well supported by Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.

Rani Mukherjee’s Hitchki, Alia Bhatt’s Raazi and Ekta Kapoor’s production Veere di wedding have all performed fairly at the box office.