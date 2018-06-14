Will Makers Of Gold Treat The Audience With Glimpses Of The Film This Eid?

Excel Entertainment’s Gold is all set to release a special unit tomorrow along with the Eid release Race 3.

While the details of the content are not yet disclosed, after releasing the poster recently, the unit will underline the significance of the independence day release.

India won its first Gold medal as an independent nation at the Olympics on 12th August, 1948. Marking the occasion of 70 years of Free India’s first Gold medal at the 1948 Olympics, the film is set to release on 15th August this year.

The teaser traced the journey of a Hockey manager and his dream to win the first Gold medal for Free India. After having played for the British for years, the earnest ambition to win for the country has won hearts of the audience.

The film has been shot across the UK and India, capturing fascinating aspects of the pre-independent era.

‘Gold’ is a first time association between Akshay Kumar and Excel Entertainment led by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

The film is written and directed by Reema Kagti. It marks the Bollywood debut of actress Mouni Roy opposite Akshay Kumar. It also features Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineet Singh and Sunny Kaushal in significant roles. The film is set to release on 15th August, 2018