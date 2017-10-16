Aamir Khan’s Transformation Recorded On Magazine Covers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Aamir Khan, after finishing the shoot for Dangal was seen featuring on the cover of GQ magazine last year. Now the actor has once again graced the cover of the same magazine before the release of his upcoming film ‘Secret Superstar’, this time sporting the look of his next film Thugs of Hindostan.

The actor made an appearance on the GQ Men of the Year special as they tagged him as the Creative Maverick of the year for the contribution his production house, Aamir Khan Productions has made to cinema.

What is very interesting is how both the covers show us a story of Aamir Khan’s physical transformation in the recent time.

Last year when he appeared on the GQ cover, we can see a beefed up Dangal avatar with stubble and intense eyes and now he is seen rocking his super lean and fitter Thugs of Hindostan look with the nose pin, baali, kohl eyes & long hair.

While he looked dapper in both, his physical transformation in the short span of time is highly commendable.

The creative Maverick as he’s rightly known carries his film with him wherever he heads be it ‘Dangal’ last year or the upcoming Thugs of Hindustan.