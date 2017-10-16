Aamir Khan Keen To Host Screening For The Music Industry

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Aamir Khan has been on a promotional spree for his upcoming next, Secret Superstar, starring Dangal actor Zaira Wasim. Aamir is keen to show the movie to the music industry as the film is based on music.

The film brings out the inner superstar of a girl who is dreaming to become a singer and traces her journey to see how she fulfills her dreams whereas Aamir Khan is playing a music composer in the movie.

The Dangal star feels that since Secret Superstar is the story of a singer, he would love to show the movie to the music industry and gather their thoughts and feedback for the movie.

The actor who has been busy with his promotional tours for ‘Secret Superstar’ since past few days is planning to host a screening for the music industry once he is back in the city, in the honor and respect for music and the industry.

The movie recently received a standing ovation at its first copy screen for the powerful performances by the artists and its heart touching content. It has portrayed Aamir Khan in a completely different avatar which is creating buzz.

Amit Trivedi, who has composed the music for the film also attended the screening and despite having seen the film innumerable times, Amit still got emotionally moved after watching the film.

Produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao under the banner name of Aamir Khan Productions, Zee Studios, and Akash Chawla, Secret Superstar is written and directed by Advait Chandan. The film is slated to release on 19th October 2017.