Abhishek Kapoor Graciously Accommodates Sara’s Simmba Within His Kedarnath’s Shoot Schedule

Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor has dissolved the ongoing matter taking the date issue of Sara Ali Khan.

The matter that came to light was how Sara’s dates that were originally blocked for Kedarnath’s shoot were the same dates that were given for Rohit Shetty’s Simmba. The development created quite a worry amongst the three parties. However much to everyone’s relief, the case has been resolved by Abhishek Kapoor.

The Kai Po Che director has figured a way out and has come to a conclusion without having both the films suffer over the date issue.

Abhishek Kapoor who originally had Sara Ali Khan’s dates for Kedarnath’s shoot has accommodated the shoot of Sara’s forthcoming film Simmba directed by Rohit Shetty too in the same period. Now Sara will be shooting for two films simultaneously with both films being shot on course.

Sources close to the producer revealed, “Abhishek has graciously accommodated Sara’s dates for Simmba with the schedule of Kedarnath as he does not want any of the producers to suffer. Sara who was originally supposed to make her debut with Kedarnath will be working on both the films simultaneously now.”

Makers of Kedarnath, Abhishek Kapoor’s Guy In The Sky and Ronnie Screwala’s RSVP will be shooting Kedarnath as scheduled. This solution has surely come in as a big relief to Sara Ali Khan and Rohit Shetty who will now be able to shoot Simba as planned too.