Neetu Chandra Appreciates Vivek Anand Oberoi’s Charitable Work!

Vivek Anand Oberoi has always been at the forefront of noble causes and has always contributed to the society in his own way.

The large-hearted actor has been tirelessly working for several causes related to women and cancer patients since almost 15 years.

Recently, Neetu Chandra lauded Vivek’s efforts towards bringing about a positive change in the society and urging people to go tobacco-free.

The talented actress who was recently invited at the press conference of Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA) on World No Tobacco Day (May 30) at a suburban five-star hotel in Mumbai praised Vivek’s charitable work that he has been relentlessly doing since more than 15 years now.

Neetu, who has been associated with the CPAA for several years, said at the event, “I think we need more good looking guys like Vivek Oberoi who has been doing great work for the society supporting several noble causes, one of it being no-tobacco campaign. He has always been a hue inspiration and a role model for the youth to take up such causes.”