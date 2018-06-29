Abhishek Kapoor’s Guy In The Sky & RSVP Slam Another Legal Notice To KriArj Entertainment And Pooja Films

It has been a known fact that The makers of Kedarnath have taken the legal recourse against the distribution fraud allegedly undertaken by Prernaa Arora’s Kriarj Entertainment.

Recent developments in the legal proceedings brought to the forefront that Abhishek Kapoor’s Guy in the Sky Pictures and RSVP has sent yet another legal notice to Prernaa Arora’s KriArj Entertainment along with Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Film.

It had earlier emerged that Prernaa had conducted multiple unauthorized third party dealings of distribution of Kedarnath, without the knowledge of Producers Guy In The Sky Pictures and director Abhishek Kapoor.

The latest development states that KriArj Entertainment’s unsolicited dealings with Pooja Films Had no right and/or authority to assign/sell and/or license and/or create and/or dilute any rights in the film, Kedarnath (“Said Film”).

It has been clarified multiple times in the past that the rights of Kedarnath is owned by Abhishek Kapoor and Pragya Kapoor’s Guy In The Sky and Ronnie’s RSVP. Infact the matter was also settled sometime back although now with Vashu making causal statements in the press on how the rights of the film yet belong to him, the makers of the film Kedarnath have issued a legal notice which would eventually make a court case.

Upon learning of the alleged fraud, makers GITS and RSVP moved to court, sending multiple notices to KriArj Entertainment that have gone unanswered. However, Guy In The Sky chooses to stick to the route of the law and has been ensuring that there is no further ambiguity in the release and parties involved in Kedarnath.