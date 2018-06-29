Jacqueline Fernandez Raises The Oomph Factor In Her Latest Shoot For A Leading Magazine

Jacqueline Fernandez, who is currently basking in the glory of the blockbuster run of her superhit film Race 3, has got an added glow post the success of her film and these pictures are proof.

The actress looks undoubtedly stunning in the chic look as she poses for a leading magazine cover alongside her Race 3 co-star Salaman Khan.

Jacqueline went from badass in leather to ethereal in a saree and an indo-western pantsuit for this fabulous photoshoot.

The inside pictures of this latest photoshoot is a visual delight for all the Jacqueline fans out there.

Touted as one of the most promising actresses of recent times, Jacqueline Fernandez has earned the recognition of being a sensuous star.

Her following is swelling by the numbers and Jackie, as showbiz likes to call her, is only getting lovelier by the day.

Jacqueline is currently on a world tour for Dabangg Tour and will be performing to some of the electrifying chartbusters which will prove to be a visual delight for all the fans out there.

The actress will be travelling to different countries during her 21 days Dabangg tour schedule.