Ahead Of Race 3 Release, Four Major Brands Ropes In Jacqueline Fernandez As Their Endorser

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez is the most sought name of b-town at present.

Jacqueline Fernandez who was already a favourite name amongst the brand circuit has gone ahead and signed 4 new brands ahead of her film’s release.

Owing to the actresses immense popularity amongst the masses, brands have roped in Jacqueline Fernandez as their celebrity endorser.

With the commitment, dedication and huge reach the actress provides, there has been an upsurge in the number of brands she has signed in such a short time span.

Jacqueline who has a wide range of brands in her kitty has been time and again surprising the audience with the kind of films she is been doing.

The actress is currently making all right noise as she is seen painting the town red with her never seen before action avatar in Race 3.

With Race 3, Jacqueline will be seen performing some high octane action scene for which the actress has learnt MMA techniques involving a lot of kicks and punches.

On the work front, Jacqueline is all set to treat the audience with her EID 2018 release, Race 3 alongside superstar Salman Khan which is al set to release on 15th June