Nidhhi Agerwal Catches Up With Her Old Friend And Cricketer KL Rahul!

Actress Nidhhi Agerwal recently met her old friend and cricketer KL Rahul.

Both Nidhhi Agerwal and KL Rahul hail from Bangalore and share a good bond with each other.

Nidhhi and Rahul were seen having a good time at a restaurant in the suburbs of Mumbai.

Nidhhi is currently busy shooting for her debut Telugu film ‘Savyasachi’.

The actress had a little free time so she decided to meet her pal from her Bangalore days.

Nidhhi who has made it on her own in the industry is emerging to be a favorite on social media too.

The actress has become one of the fastest newcomers in the industry to have gathered one million fan following on Instagram.

The actress who made her debut with Tiger Shroff has been creating waves ever since her debut.

The actress is very active on social media and keeps sharing insights from her life along with her work out and dance routines.