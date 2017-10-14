Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Ex-Manager: Harvey Weinstein Tried Hard To Get The Actress Alone

133 SHARES Share Tweet

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s ex-manager, Simone Sheffield has put hard hitting allegations on the controversial Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

The Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s stardom is not just limited to India and is spread all over the world. Apart from her numerous national films, she has worked in many international projects like Mistress Of Spices, Bride & Prejudice and The Pink Panther 2.

Now, a woman named Simone Sheffield, who identifies herself as the actress’ former manager, has claimed that the controversial Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein tried hard to get the actress alone.

In response to a news story by Variety, she has said, “I use(d) to manage Indian actress Aishwarya Rai. While dealing with Harvey, I found it comical how hard he tried to get Aishwarya alone. But he was a pig… Looked and acted like a ‘big bully pig’. He asked me to leave the meeting numerous times and I politely declined.”

She informed further saying, “When we were leaving his (Weinstein’s) office, he cornered me and said, ‘What do I have to do to get her alone?’ I told him to ‘kiss my black a*s’. When Aish and I returned to our hotel, I sent Harvey a steel pig trough filled with diet coke as a thank you gift for the meeting. Yes, we did do business and yes, he eventually threatened me. Told me I’d never work in this business, blah blah blah. What I said to him I can’t print. But you can be sure, I never gave him the opportunity to even breathe on my client.”

Earlier also, several Hollywood actresses like Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Beckinsale, Emma Thompson and Cara Delevinge have spoken about their experiences with Weinstein.

Sheffield has urged other actresses also to come forward and share their experiences as she said, “Protect one another. Support one another. Love one another.”

