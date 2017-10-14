After Padmavati, A Lighter Film For Deepika Padukone?

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Every one around Deepika Padukone, who is currently gearing up for the release of her next film, Padmavati, have been advising the actress to pick a lighter film after Padmavati.

The reason for this is because Deepika Padukone has picked back to back roles that are physically or mentally exhausting.

Whether it was Piku, Bajirao Mastani, xXx: The Return of Xander Cage and even Padmavati now, all these roles back to back would have taken a toll on her, feel family and friends close to her.

However, even though these characters have not been easy for Deepika Padukone and most parts of the shoots were really intense, she is yet more excited about them.

Deepika Padukone, in an earlier conversation, had shared, ”A physically or mentally challenging role gives me a different kind of thrill. Its exhausting while filming but the results are very satisfying.And that feeling is irreplaceable.”

The actress puts in a lot to every role of hers which makes it a memorable one.

Even as the trailer of Padmavati has released, people cannot stop talking about how stunning she is looking and the way she has pulled off the character of Rani Padmini, world’s most beautiful woman.

