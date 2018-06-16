Akshay Kumar’s Gold Teaser Connects With Audience In Cinema Halls

The makers of Gold in an unique marketing strategy presented the teaser of Gold by evoking the emotions of audience in cinema halls.

The Gold teaser showcased a preamble asking patrons in cinema halls to stand up for the National Anthem, just when the audience arise in respect, the British National anthem is played, leaving audience in agony with the feeling of patriotism for India.

The teaser revisits the feeling of disrespect that Indian’s had to face pre Independence while having to stand in attention for the British National anthem.

Evoking the feeling of patriotism for the nation, the teaser struck chords with the audience garnering praises from not the just the patrons but also the netizens after the release of the same online.

Gold traces the journey of a man dreaming to win free India’s first Gold in Hockey. The sports drama starring Akshay Kumar takes the audience back in time to witness the struggle of a team to make the nation proud.

The upcoming sports drama ‘Gold’ starring Akshay Kumar releases this Independence Day marking 70 years of Free India’s first Gold medal at the 1948 Olympics.

India won its first Gold medal as an independent nation at the Olympics on the 12th of August 1948. Celebrating this historic occasion, the makers are all set to release the film on the 15th of August this year.

‘Gold’ not only marks the first ever association between Akshay Kumar and Excel Entertainment led by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar but also is the debut of TV sensation Mouni Roy.

The teaser depicted the struggle for India’s first Gold as a free nation. While we had won several medals under the British Raj, the story of this Gold medal was special.

The film has been shot across the UK and India, capturing the fascinating aspects of the pre-independent era.

Gold is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, helmed by Reema Kagti and is all set to release on the 15th August 2018.