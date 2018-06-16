Fans Shower Love On Salman Khan’s Eid Release Race 3

Over the years, the auspicious occasion of Eid and Salman Khan have been synonymous for cinegoers. This festive season too, the Superstar has treated his fans with an Eid bonanza with Race 3.

The film marks Salman Khan’s entry into the popular Race franchise, doubling up action and entertainment. Fans have been thronging to theatres to watch Salman Khan’s Race 3 in large numbers.

Race 3 has had a bumper start at the box office with the non festive release minting 29.17 crs on the opening day. Fans gave a warm welcome to Salman’s festive treat by flocking to cinema halls.

Theatres witnessed a fan frenzy, with Salman Khan fans setting cash registers ringing, making Race 3 the highest opening film of 2018.

Marking a strong pre festive occupancy, Salman Khan’s action bonanza is witnessing a superlative trend in Delhi, UP and Punjab.

The Day 1 collections will be followed by a festive weekend, with a sharp upward trend predicted over Saturday and Sunday, making for a strong first weekend total.

Race 3 also stars an ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem.

Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 is directed by Remo D’souza and will hit theatres on 15th June 2018.