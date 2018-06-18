Akshay Kumar’s Gold Teaser Receives Immense Appreciation And Warmth From The Audience

Makers of Gold starring Akshay Kumar recently released its impactful teaser to the audiences and surprised them with a very unique and out of the box marketing strategy.

The makers made the audiences stand up for the national anthem twice, once for our Indian national anthem and once for British national anthem. The audiences reacted to the Gold teaser by blowing whistles and cheering for Akshay Kumar’s brilliant performance.

As Akshay Kumar starrer Gold started to roll the teaser for the audiences, they were in utter shock to see the British flag on the screen and the British national anthem playing in the background. This created an anxiety among the audiences as they were clueless as to why the British national anthem was being played. The visuals then shifted to the teaser of Gold and the teaser garnered immense praise and appreciation.

The audience liked the trailer a lot as they said that this was very different than the usual promotional strategies that other films use. The audience accoladed the teaser and said that they are looking forward to the film as it traces the journey of a man dreaming to win free India’s first Gold in Hockey. The sports drama starring Akshay Kumar takes the audience back in time to witness the struggle of a team to make the nation proud.

The teaser revisits the feeling of disrespect that Indian’s had to face pre Independence while having to stand in attention for the British National anthem.

The upcoming sports drama ‘Gold’ starring Akshay Kumar releases this Independence Day marking 70 years of Free India’s first Gold medal at the 1948 Olympics.

India won its first Gold medal as an independent nation at the Olympics on the 12th of August 1948. Celebrating this historic occasion, the makers are all set to release the film on the 15th of August this year.

‘Gold’ not only marks the first ever association between Akshay Kumar and Excel Entertainment led by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar but also is the debut of TV sensation Mouni Roy.

The teaser depicted the struggle for India’s first Gold as a free nation. While we had won several medals under the British Raj, the story of this Gold medal was special.

The film has been shot across the UK and India, capturing the fascinating aspects of the pre-independent era.

Gold is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, helmed by Reema Kagti and is all set to release on the 15th August 2018.