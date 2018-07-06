Amidst Dabangg Tour, Jacqueline Fernandez Does A Special Photoshoot

Amidst the hectic schedule of Dabangg tour, Jacqueline Fernandez does a special photoshoot for designer Falguni Peacock.

One of the most stylish actresses in the industry Jacqueline Fernandez owns the streets of New York like a ramp for her latest photoshoot.

The actress who is currently traveling for the much coveted Dabangg tour across the world, spared time from her hectic schedule for a special photoshoot with designer Falguni Shane Peacock.

Donning two distinct looks for the shoot, Jacqueline Fernandez looks like a diva in the fun photoshoot.

Wearing a grey sparkly cut out gown, Jacqueline showcased her fun side in the BTS pictures of the shoot.

Sporting a pearl golden gown embellished with studs in her second look, Jacqueline Fernandez looked ethereal as she spreads her charm.

Jacqueline Fernandez has been a style diva and an inspiration to her fans and followers.

The actress has been raising the temperatures on and off the stage with her uber cool outfits.

Being an audience favorite, Jacqueline Fernandez has time and again treated the audience with her killer moves.

Currently, the actress is leaving no stone unturned to treat her fans with her electrifying performances at the Dabangg tour.

Jacqueline will be travelling to different countries during her 21 days Dabangg tour schedule.