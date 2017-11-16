Amitabh Bachchan’s Car’s Rear Wheel Got Detached While Traveling, Here’s What Happened Next!

66 SHARES Share Tweet

Amitabh Bachchan was in the city of Kolkata last week when he luckily got saved from an accident!

The 23rd Kolkata International Film Festival has been going on and for the inauguration of the same the state had invited the Bollywood veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan. The legendary actor was in the city of Kolkata on the last weekend. But while returning, while he was on the way to the airport, he luckily got saved from an accident.

Big B was traveling in a Mercedes hired from an agency. And along with him was traveling the West Bengal state minister Subrata Mukherjee in another car. The real wheel of the Mercedes got detached from the car while the actor was on his way back. Luckily, they realized it on time and the actor was saved.

The senior secretariat told PTI, ”The wheel on the left rear-end of the Mercedes carrying Bachchan got detached from the vehicle on Dufferin Road when he was going to the airport to catch a flight for Mumbai on Saturday morning.”

He informed more saying, ”The car was provided by a travel agency and we have show-caused it over the incident.”

Earlier, Sr Bachchan had shared a few glimpses of the inauguration event on Twitter. He wrote, ”Inaugurating KIFF, the International Film Festival in Kolkata… and the joy of being among dear colleagues and friends… and the love of the people of Kolkata… thank you all.”

T 2707 – Inaugurating KIFF, the International Film Festival in Kolkata .. and the joy of being among dear colleagues and friends .. and the love of the people of Kolkata .. thank you all pic.twitter.com/GKr6F4Q75v — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 10, 2017

Amitabh Bachchan is back in Mumbai and today he is celebrating his cute little granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan’s sixth birthday today.

Talking about the actor’s work front, he is working on the film Thugs Of Hindostan, which also stars Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. He is also going to be seen in the film 102 Not Out with Rishi Kapoor.

