Bigg Boss 11: Gauahar Khan Blames Puneesh Sharma-Bandgi Kalra For Akash Dadlani’s Behaviour!

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Gauahar Khan has recently made a tweet saying Akash Dadlani has been brainwashed by Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra!

The contestants of Bigg Boss 11 are making the game filthier day by day. On one hand, Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra are being blamed by the audience everyday for making the family show awkward with their PDA. On the other hand, now they have been blamed by the ex-contestant of Bigg Boss, Gauahar Khan for brainwashing Akash Dadlani.

Yes, it seems that the model-actress has been watching and observing the show very closely. Recently, she made a tweet exposing the game strategy of Puneesh and Bandgi. She wrote, “Puneesh n bandgi playing the most convenient game! Brainwashed the childish akash coz he Got jealous of Shilpa n Vikas sorting issues n now akash being silly!!! He’s gonna regret this… #damn.”

Puneesh n bandgi playing the most convenient game! Brainwashed the childish akash coz he Got jealous of Shilpa n Vikas sorting issues n now akash being silly!!! He’s gonna regret this… 🙄🙄#damn …. — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 16, 2017

Gauahar is talking about how Akash’s behavior has changed towards Shilpa Shinde and Arshi Khan. In fact, she has blamed the couple for brainwashing him.

For those who do not know, Shilpa, Arshi and Akash were very good friends in the earlier days of the show. But lately we have been seeing Akash saying things against the other two ladies.

Talking about Puneesh and Bandgi, the couple seems to have no control over themselves. In spite of getting warned by Salman Khan, their PDA continues inside the house. Holding hands, hugs and kisses have become quite common. And the very latest act by them involve making out.

We have already seen how the two of them have often shared beds and blankets. We have also seen how Puneesh had asked Bandgi to strip under the sheets. It will be interesting to see what more the couple is going to do in the upcoming episodes!

