Anu Malik Lashes Out Amaal Mallik For Not Giving Song Credits, The Young Singer Answers With This Long Note!

Anu Malik wanted Amaal Mallik to give him credits for the song Need Churayi of Golmaal Again!

All of us know that the song Neend Churayi from Golmaal Again was originally composed in Bollywood by the singer-composer Anu Malik for the film Ishq. But his composition was also inspired by Linear – Sending all My Love. Now the latest recreated version of the song has become a hit and Anu is not happy with his nephew.

In a statement given to Bombay Times, Anu Malik said, ”If you want to give a twist to a song, I have no problem, but don’t forget to mention the original composer’s name.”

He added on saying, “I wish Amaal all the best, but it will always be an Anu Malik tune. The younger generation, which has never heard that song, will think this is the original composer. It is fine to recreate, but don’t forget to credit the original composers. Thankfully, people know who the composer is, so it is a great feeling.”

And now his nephew Amaal Mallik has responded to him in his long Facebook post. He says that his uncle is blowing things out of proportion. He also questions about how can a composer demand to take his permission when the song is not even his original composition.

Here’s what his post reads:

“The YouTube video of ‘Maine Tujhko Dekha’ my revamped version of the song ‘Neend Churai’ from the 1997 film ISHQ, duly credits the composer Anu Malik and lyricist Rahat Indori.

A decision to redo an old song, get the rights from the other labels is something movie producers and the labels take care of, not me, but I make sure its done right.

It was only last week through social media that I realised Anu Malik’s song is a direct lift from Linear – Sending all My Love and is bar to bar rehashed by him (Anu Malik) back in 1997.

I don’t understand, how can a composer demand me to call him and take his permission when this song is not even his own original composition.

Nevertheless, the kindness has been shown in the youtube credits.

I’m just here doing my job & following my directors vision.

If my director wants me recreate a song, I do so and add my own touch to it.

I don’t believe in recreating a track as is and hence have introduced two new stanzas – A New Mukhda & A New Antra & only utilised the hook line from the old ‘neend churai’ song (which actually isn’t even an original song)

It makes no point dishing out the same thing yet again, it’s very simple !!!

A contribution, no matter how small, must be made to the existing melody, atleast this is my way of approaching a recreation.

And just to let everyone know, I have made my share of original music over the last 2 years and I don’t need to ride on the success of any body’s song…

The accusation that my uncle is trying to make stating that I’m trying to make his song mine is baseless.

I’m beyond all of that, and he is sadly just blowing things out of proportion for reasons best known to him….

I rest my case :)”



