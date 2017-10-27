Oye Firangi Song Out: Kapil Sharma’s Innocence In This Beautiful Song By Sunidhi Chauhan Is A Must Watch!

61 SHARES Share Tweet

The first song ‘Oye Firangi’ from Kapil Sharma starrer Firangi is finally out.

The trailer of Kapil Sharma’s most awaited film ‘Firangi’ was launched on Tuesday and in no time, it grabbed a lot of attention. Now, the makers of the film have released the first song of the film titled, “Oye Firangi”, sung by Sunidhi Chauhan. The music of the song, which is given by Jatinder Shah, is quite refreshing.

The song showcases, Kapil Sharma’s simple character in the movie and how in order to be a policeman, he falls into a prey of a Firangi. The song also showcases the budding love between Kapil Sharma and Ishita Dutta.

Firangi is a story about a loyal and simple man Manga, played by Kapil Sharma. As we saw in the trailer, Kapil becomes a trustworthy and loyal servant of the British which for obvious reasons, doesn’t go down well with rest of the villagers and his family. The trailer also showed the romantic side of Kapil trying to woo his lady love Sargi (played by Ishita Dutta).

Firangi also features a special dance number by Iranian-Swedish actress Maryam Zakaria

The film, directed by Rajiv Dhingra, stars Kapil, Ishita Dutta and Monica Gill in the lead roles, and is set to release on November 24, this year.

Watch the song here:

If you haven’t watched the trailer yet, here it is: