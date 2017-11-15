Anushka Sharma Is Having Sleepless Nights

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Anushka Sharma has been shooting from 2pm to 3am every day. Due to the tight schedule, it’s about 4.30am by the time she hits the bed.

She is the quintessential morning person, but Anushka Sharma has lately been burning the midnight oil. According to a source, for about a month now, the actor — along with co-star Shah Rukh Khan — has been shooting late into the night for Aanand L Rai’s yet untitled film.

The source says, “Yes, Anushka has been shooting from 2pm to 3am every day. She is a morning person, so she starts her day early, but due to the tight shooting schedule, it’s almost about 4.30am by the time she gets home and hits the bed. Nowadays, she has been sleeping around the time she generally wakes up.”

But Anushka isn’t complaining at all. The source says, “It’s true that it has been intense, but it’s also been an amazing shooting experience for Anushka. Her character is beautiful and will touch everyone’s heart, so for her, it’s worth all the sleepless nights. Anushka is enjoying the fact that she is working with Aanand L Rai and with one of her favourite co-stars, Shah Rukh.”

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

This is fourth time that Anushka and Shah Rukh have teamed up after Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008), Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012) and Jab Harry Met Sejal. She says, “I have a good working relationship with Shah Rukh. He has been a very good coactor and I think we always find interesting roles to work on together. This film is also in the same zone. It’s always interesting to add a little bit of diversity to your pairings.