Bigg Boss 11: Benafsha Soonawala And Priyank Sharma Get Cozy Under The Sheets!

After Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra, Priyank Sharma and Benafsha get cozy in Bigg Boss 11 house.

Bigg Boss 11 contestants Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma’s closeness has become a talk of the town. In fact, during the weekend ka vaar, Salman Khan had warned Puneesh and Bandgi to not get cosy on national television. Despite that, the two are inseparable. The two are trying to grab all the limelight with their cozy moments.

As we saw in the latest episode, in the late night, Puneesh asks Bandgi that if she wants to wash her clothes he will help her. Later, Bandgi brings clothes to the washroom and Puneesh goes inside along with her. He immediately locks the door. Soon Bandgi realized she made a mistake. Bandgi said, “I get trapped in your talk. You made me do mistake today.”

But now looks like Bigg Boss 11 house has found another couple after Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra. As the recent episode was approaching the end, Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla were spotted sleeping in the same bed. Though the two had different blankets, Benafsha was seen slipping her leg inside Priyank’s blanket.

That’s when Puneesh Sharma notices and wakes Hiten up and shows him that Benafsha is sleeping with Priyank. Well, since last week, Benafsha and Priyank Sharma are indirectly expressing their fondness for each other.

Priyank Sharma was committed to his Splitsvilla co-contestant Divya Agarwal but she broke up after seeing her boyfriend getting close to Benafsha. On the other hand, Benafsha is dating Varun Sood.

Meanwhile, this week, Hina, Sapna and Benafsha are nominated for the eviction. Benafsha is nominated for more two weeks as she chose to save Priyank Sharma during the nomination task.

Stay tuned to Business Of Cinema.com for more updates on Bigg Boss 11!