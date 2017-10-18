Aparna Paranjpe Exposes The Casting Director Rakshit Anand, Narrates The Attempt To Rape Incident

32 SHARES Share Tweet

According to Aparna Paranjpe, the casting director Rakshit Anand tried to rape her!

The actress Aparna Paranjpe has filed a rape case against the casting director Rakshit Anand. She says that he loved her but there was nothing from her side ever.

Describing the whole incident to TellyChakkar, she said, “The story narrated to you is half truth. I am not 22 years but 31 years old and I knew Rakshit since 4 months. My investigating officer’s name is Amol Bamne.”

She informed saying, ”I liked Rakshit but he was in love with me. I never rejected him but all I told him on the fatal night was that he should stabilise himself career wise for me to consider marrying him and this was not the first time I told him. He is a class 12 pass associate casting director and I hold a degree in law. I do not need to flirt with anybody for work, at least no to t an associate casting director. As you already know, it was my coordinator’s friend’s birthday party.”

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

”Post which Rakshit, my coordinator and another friend were partying at my place. We all were enjoying until he started throwing a fit on how I am not accepting him and in the blink of an eye, Rakshit started throwing things around in my house. All of us who were partying and having a good time were suddenly taken aback with his behaviour and we asked him to calm down and requested him to discuss this the next morning but he started abusing me and it is then that I put my foot down and asked him to leave again informing him that we would talk about it in the morning,” the actress said further.

What happened next was explained by the actress as, “Rakshit left but even before we could take a breather, he called me up and said that he is lying down on the road and if anything (probably if a car runs over him) happens to him, I would be responsible. I decided to go down to check on him. When I reached below my building, I could not find him and he suddenly appeared out of nowhere, grabbed me by my neck and slapped me hard.”

She added on saying, ”I left him over there and came back home to avoid chaos in the building but I had a gut feeling that Rakshit would come back and it happened. This time, he came and as soon as I opened the door he slapped the two friends, took me inside the bedroom, removed his shirt and tried to disrobe me. Our friends by then started banging the door hearing my screams. He opened the door and pushed me hard on the center table.”

She also put forth her opinion as she said, ”I think it was his anger and not the alcohol that triggered him. We have partied before and he has never behaved like this. Also, how is it that he walked straight if he was drunk? Also, I am well settled to indulge into cheap affairs for work. In fact, I have helped him with One Lakh rupees and it has been mentioned in the F.I.R. too.”

Rakshit’s plea for bail has been rejected by Andheri MM court. And he is still under arrest in Taloja jail, Kharghar. He has again put a bail plea in Sessions court of Dindoshi.

Watch Video: Aamir Khan’s Mother’s Reaction After Watching Secret Superstar