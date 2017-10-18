Inside Photos: Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Gauri Khan And Others At Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali Bash!

Bollywood celebrities Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan and many others attended star-studded Diwali bash, hosted by Ekta Kapoor.
Bollywood celebrities are celebrating the festival of light with full fun and in the most glamorous way. TV queen Ekta Kapoor hosted pre-Diwali bash yesterday at her residence in Mumbai. Who’s who of the B-town and telly world showed their presence at the star-studded night. Amid breakup rumours, Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt surprised everyone as they arrived together. The duo looked adorable together in their traditional outfits.
Also, Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, Jaya Bachchan, Kriti Sanon, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Shilpa Shetty, Sonam Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Ileana D’Cruz, Bipasha Basu with Karan Singh Grover, Sara Ali Khan, Sridevi, Sushant Singh Rajput and others showed their presence at the star-studded bash.
Sonam Kapoor looked stunning in an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla sari while Alia Bhatt picked a mint coloured brocade Raw Mango sharara for the Diwali party. Sridevi was seen in a black brocade Anarkali by close friend Manish Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty chose a festive Raw Mango orange sari that she accessorised with gold jewellery from Anmol and Jaipur Gems.
Also seen were TV stars including Karan Tacker, Mouni Roy, Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya and Krystle D’Souza,
