Inside Photos: Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Gauri Khan And Others At Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali Bash!

Bollywood celebrities Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan and many others attended star-studded Diwali bash, hosted by Ekta Kapoor.

Bollywood celebrities are celebrating the festival of light with full fun and in the most glamorous way. TV queen Ekta Kapoor hosted pre-Diwali bash yesterday at her residence in Mumbai. Who’s who of the B-town and telly world showed their presence at the star-studded night. Amid breakup rumours, Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt surprised everyone as they arrived together. The duo looked adorable together in their traditional outfits.

Also, Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, Jaya Bachchan, Kriti Sanon, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Shilpa Shetty, Sonam Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Ileana D’Cruz, Bipasha Basu with Karan Singh Grover, Sara Ali Khan, Sridevi, Sushant Singh Rajput and others showed their presence at the star-studded bash.

Sonam Kapoor looked stunning in an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla sari while Alia Bhatt picked a mint coloured brocade Raw Mango sharara for the Diwali party. Sridevi was seen in a black brocade Anarkali by close friend Manish Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty chose a festive Raw Mango orange sari that she accessorised with gold jewellery from Anmol and Jaipur Gems.

Also seen were TV stars including Karan Tacker, Mouni Roy, Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya and Krystle D’Souza,

Check out inside photos below:

@sanjaykapoor2500 @maheepkapoor @putlu @aliaabhatt A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on Oct 17, 2017 at 11:20pm PDT

@s1dofficial @putlu @karanjohar A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on Oct 17, 2017 at 11:19pm PDT

Twinning!!!! @abujanisandeepkhosla @sonamkapoor A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Oct 17, 2017 at 4:27pm PDT

Siddharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt arrived looking glamorous in traditional wear at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali party. Looks like their split-up was a rumour. #entertainment #aliabhatt #siddharthmalhotra #ektakapoor #couple #diwali #party A post shared by New Woman Magazine (@newwomanindia) on Oct 18, 2017 at 1:06am PDT

A v beautiful @kritisanon with all our tv beauties #diwalihai A post shared by Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) on Oct 17, 2017 at 10:31pm PDT

A post shared by Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) on Oct 17, 2017 at 9:35pm PDT

A post shared by Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) on Oct 17, 2017 at 9:35pm PDT

Diwali nights A post shared by Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) on Oct 17, 2017 at 9:34pm PDT

Sistaah to my left sistaaah to my right together we grow and. Together we fight( mindset not each other) veere pic of solidarity ❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🏼 #veerediwedding A post shared by Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) on Oct 18, 2017 at 1:27am PDT

With my partners !!! Akaash n manoj ji! #jioandbalaji #newbeginings A post shared by Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) on Oct 18, 2017 at 12:22am PDT

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) on Oct 18, 2017 at 12:17am PDT

When u see a pic n smile! #SnM A post shared by Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) on Oct 17, 2017 at 9:40pm PDT

❤️🙏🏼 A post shared by Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) on Oct 17, 2017 at 9:35pm PDT

Festive season!!!! A post shared by Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) on Oct 15, 2017 at 9:03pm PDT

Fun night two parties kick off d Diwali countdown ! Thanku @arpitakhansharma @sandeepkhosla and Alvira!!! A post shared by Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) on Oct 13, 2017 at 2:48pm PDT