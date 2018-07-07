Applauds For The Sonalika Pradhan’s Latest Fashion Show And Exhibition – Vitamin By Sonalika

Sonlika Pradhan is getting applauds for her latest individual fashion show and exhibition held in the Church of Scientology of Mehlbourne, organized by her own event company Meilleur Events headed by Bollywood actor Vishwajeet Pradhan and Sonalika Pradhan in Melbourne Australia. Bollywood (Kannad) actress Deepika Kamaiah also turns many heads up by presenting Sonalika Pradhan’s Indian bride collection as a showstopper. The show is supported by Sophia Rayat , Sophia rayat is an ambassador of global women’s project and Natasha Marchev from Bohemian Rhapsody Club and Magazine. The launch of exclusive jewellery by Neelam Rai was also the highlight of the show.

Started with Ganpati pooja which is the biggest highlight of the show, Sonalika not just successfully presented her Indian Culture in the church but also created many eyeballs which are highly appreciated in the presence of the chief guest Nelly Yoa, celebrity AFL Player, and Parminder Rayat. Further big names from the fashion industry such as Pino Prinzi, TrisKii Nyakuoth James, Atong Joseph Omoli, Nyamal Omot n Olga Tolkatcheva also embrace this glorious evening by marking their presence making a big hit.