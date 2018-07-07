Disha Patani Shares, Acting Is Like Doing A Daily Job For Her

Actress Disha Patani who has wooed the audience with two blockbusters M.S. Dhoni and Baaghi 2, opens about acting as a daily job for her.

Disha Patani who is basking in the glory of one of the highest grossing Bollywood film of 2018, is now gearing up for her upcoming venture Bharat starring Salman Khan.

Talking about her experience of working in films, Disha Patani said, ” It’s almost like I take acting as a job. So, I never thought, ‘I will be famous, and this or that will happen’. For me, my work is like going for a daily job, to which I am going to give my 100%, without thinking about the result. In a way, I look at a good film in the same way that someone thinks about a promotion.”

One of the fittest actresses in Bollywood, Disha Patani has wooed the audience with her washboard abs and perfect figure time and again. Giving a glimpse into her hardcore workout routine, Disha share videos, and pictures on social media proving to be a motivation for her followers.

The actress is only one of the best dancers in the industry and keeps treating the audience with insights into her dance routines.

After the back to back success of M.S. Dhoni and Baaghi 2, which raked more than 100 crores at the box office, Disha Patani will be next seen in the upcoming film Bharat along with Salman Khan.