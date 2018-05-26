Bhavesh Joshi Superhero Chase Shot By French Choreographer

Vikramaditya Motwane’s Bhavesh Joshi Superhero has piqued the interest of the audience ever since its teaser and trailer released. The film which features Harshvardhan Kapoor in the lead role deals with the common man’s daily problems and was shot in real locations across Mumbai to lend authenticity to the story and its characters.

While Mumbai spots like a parking space in Lower Parel and the Oshiwara loading yard, railway stations premises including the Cotton Green skywalk and platform, Charni Road station and Jogeshwari also feature in the film, the makers also decided to incorporate a high-octane bike chase in the film. For the portion, French stunt choreographer Sebastien Seveau was entrusted with the task who put together a gripping eight minute bike chase that was shot during night schedules with a lot of police personnel on the trail.

With the intense stunts and never seen-before locations of Mumbai, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero promises to be an intriguing watch. The action-packed trailer which was loved by the audience traces the journey of a group of friends who set out on the path of righteousness. The film promises intense action and well-crafted hand combats, which have been designed by an international crew.

Presented by Eros International & Phantom, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane starring Harshvardhan Kapoor and is slated to release on 1st June.

The film is produced by Eros International, Reliance Entertainment, Vikas Bahl, Madhu Mantena & Anurag Kashyap.