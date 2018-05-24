Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series Sweeps In Major Nominations This Year!

Celebrated production house T-Series headed by Bhushan Kumar is leading major award nominations at IIFA this year.

After entertaining the audience with sleeper hits Hindi Medium and Tumhari Sulu last year, T-Series walks off with major nominations in almost every department this year.

While Hindi Medium wins nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor in a leading role (male) and Best actor in a supporting role (male), Tumhari Sulu garnered nominations for Best Picture, Best Actor in a leading role (Female), Best Actor in a supporting role (female), Best Story as well as Music direction.

After an exceptional year with successful films like Hindi Medium and Tumhari Sulu in 2017, Bhushan Kumar kickstarted 2018 with the blockbuster hit ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ and Raid while Hindi Medium witnesses an outstanding run in the Chinese markets.

While 2017 has been touted as one of the worst years of Bollywood, T-Series witnessed two successful films Hindi Medium and Tumhari Sulu.

Bhushan Kumar’s ‘T-Series’ has been offering a versatile roll-out of content-driven films with content appealing to various strata of the society.

With more and more interesting projects coming up, Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series is turning out to be one of the most successful production houses in the count.