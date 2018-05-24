Makers Of Bhavesh Joshi Superhero Present The Friendship Anthem Of The Season With ‘Tafreeh’!

The makers of Bhavesh Joshi Superhero present the friendship anthem of the season as they release the latest song ‘Tafreeh’.

Grabbing the essence of the friendship shared by the four friends, ‘Tafreeh’ perfectly captures the bond of the group of friends, proving to be a perfect friendship anthem.

Composed and sung by Amit Trivedi, ‘Tafreeh’ is penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Showcasing montages from the film, the song offers a heartwarming portrayal of the warm bond shared by Harshvardhan Kapoor and Priyanshu Painyuli.

After garnering immense accolades from the audience and critics alike for films like ‘Udaan’ and ‘Lootera’, Vikramaditya Motwane is all set to deliver yet another gripping story.

The trailer of Bhavesh Joshi Superhero encompasses humor, drama, action, and tragedy making the trailer an interesting watch.

The recently released promotional song ‘Chavanprash’ featuring Arjun Kapoor has been creating waves owing to its quirky lyrics and presentation.

The action-packed trailer traces the journey of a group of friends who set out on the path of righteousness.

Over a series of thrilling incidents, their life takes a curve, leading a common man to become a Superhero in the form of ‘Bhavesh Joshi Superhero’.

The film promises some intense action and well-crafted hand combat fights, which have been designed by an international crew, and is shot at some never before seen locations in and around Mumbai.

Presented by Eros International & Phantom, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane starring Harshvardhan Kapoor and is slated to release on 1st June, 2018.

The film is produced by Eros International, Reliance Entertainment, Vikas Bahl, Madhu Mantena & Anurag Kashyap.

Please find the link to the song below: