Bigg Boss 11: Priyank Sharma Removes All His Clothes In Front Of Hina Khan!

In an unseen voot video, after the nomination task of the week, Hina Khan was heard talking to Luv Tyagi, Sapna Choudhary, and Priyank Sharma that she has no fear of getting evicted this week. She also added saying that at least she will get to her Pooh soft toy back that she lost during the nomination task. At the same time, Priyank tells that nobody has sympathy for him as he went bald for the task. All was in humour!.

Hina Khan started teasing Priyank by chanting, “mera pooh chala gaya”. She started removing Priyank Sharma’s shoes and then his bracelet from hand. All this time she kept chanting, “mera pooh chala gaya.”

Priyank himself removes mic and then his tee. What he did next was quite shocking for Hina Khan also. He removed his three-fourth denim while wrapped in the blanket. Meanwhile, Hina and Sapna, in embarrassment keep laughing saying, “Priyank has gone mad.”

All these happened in humour!