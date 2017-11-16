Hrithik Roshan And Kriti Sanon’s Jodi A Hit Amongst Fans

0 SHARES Share Tweet

After the huge success of Bareilly Ki Barfi, Kriti Sanon appeared on a hit television show hosted by Farah Khan. She was accompanied by her Bareilly Ki Barfi co-star Rajkummar Rao.

She was dressed as her favorite childhood actress Madhuri Dixit and grooved on Madhuri’s famous songs on the show. While fans were bowled over by Kriti’s performance, Kriti was bowled over by the appearance of her childhood crush, Hrithik Roshan.

The show featured a very special guest, Hrithik Roshan to double the fun. When presented with an opportunity, Hrithik being the perfect gentleman shook a leg with Kriti on one of his most famous song Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Their on-screen chemistry was visible as they danced their heart out. Their fresh pairing and the interaction won the hearts of fans.

Soon after the show aired, fans of Kriti flooded her social media account with them fawning over the Jodi. Fans have been expressing their wish to see them working in a film together.

Most of the tweets read how they want to see these two beautiful stars working together. “Please do a movie with Hrithik Roshan” and similar tweets were making round on Kriti’s account.

We exactly hope for the same! It will be a visual treat to see Hrithik Roshan and Kriti Sanon star together.