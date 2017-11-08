This Bollywood Celeb All Set To Make A Cameo In Vidya Balan’s Tumhari Sulu

22 SHARES Share Tweet

Few are privileged to share screen space with the supremely talented Vidya Balan, and now it is no secret that Ayushmann Khurrana, fresh out of the back-to-back success of Bareilly Ki Barfi and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, has made a delightful cameo in the keenly awaited slice-of-life film, Tumhari Sulu.

His effortless and reliable charm as an actor coupled with his experience and popularity as a singer, made Ayushmann the logical choice for the cameo, the details of which have been kept under wraps. In the film, Ayushmann appears as himself, an actor, and shot with RJ Sulu (Balan) a few months back. He is an old friend of the producers and readily worked out his time to do the cameo opposite Vidya.

Directed by the noted ad filmmaker, Suresh Triveni, and produced by T-Series and Ellipsis Entertainment, Tumhari Sulu has been awarded a clean ‘U’ certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification, reaffirming the film’s intrinsic appeal to a universal audience of all age groups.

Tumhari Sulu releases on November 17.

Watch Trailer Here: