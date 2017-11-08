Here Is The Truth About Milind Soman’s 18 Year Old Girlfriend

307 SHARES Share Tweet

Milind Soman has been making headlines since the past few days owing his 18 year old girlfriend.

Milind Soman is what every girl from 90s wants— a man ‘Made in India’. Sadly, Milind broke a million of hearts when he first shared a photo of him with his girlfriend. What made people so dumbfounded was his girlfriend, Ankita Konwar’s rumored age.

Initially it was reported that Anita Konwar’s age is merely 18 years old. After a lot of digging and probing the news was proved wrong.

While Milind Soman is 52-years old, his girlfriend is nearly around 24 years-old. No wonder the age gap between the two love birds made mouths gape all around!

Soman since a last few months has started sharing pictures with Ankita on his Instagram account attending various events or just casually lounging. Soon after, trolls started making malicious comments about the much-in-love-couple.

To make matters worse reports from major publications are centered about the age gap between the couple.

From what we know of Ankita Konwar she was born in Guwahati, Assam and her birth name is Sunkusmita Konwar. Currently she is a cabin crew member of a popular airline and resides in Delhi.

She too, like Milind enjoys running and she completed her first marathon with her boyfriend in 2015. Apart from running she enjoys swimming, reading, watching movies and travelling.

Currently Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are in Norway celebrating his 52nd birthday.