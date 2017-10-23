Box Office: Aamir Khan And Zaira Wasim Starrer Secret Superstar First Weekend Business

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Aamir Khan, Zaira Wasim starrer Secret Superstar started on a positive note at the box office and has witnessed a good growth over the weekend.

Aamir Khan, Zaira Wasim starrer Secret Superstar is facing real competition with Golmaal Again at the Box Office. The film received positive reviews from critics and audience, but saw very low footfalls on its opening day and managed to collect Rs 4.75 crore net approx on day one.

The film, which released on October 19, is backed by content and driven by powerful actors. However, the collections are not overwhelming, which means the film saw less than expected attendance in theatre. Secret Superstar showed good growth of around 80% on day two (Friday), which was again a national holiday. The film managed to earn Rs 9 crore (90 million) net approx on Friday (day 2).

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

On Saturday, Secret Superstar has raked in Rs 8.50 crore net approx with Sunday being the same. So far, the film has earned Rs 30.75 crore net approx in four days. Secret Superstar might benefit from strong word-of-mouth in the coming days. However, Monday would decide how well the film will continue to rule the Box Office.

The film is based on the life of a teenage girl who dreams to be a singer and fulfils her dream by keeping her identity a secret has received a lot of appreciation from the audience.

Produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao under the banner name of Aamir Khan Productions, Zee Studios, and Akash Chawla, Secret Superstar is written and directed by Advait Chandan.

Meanwhile, the horror comedy film, Golmaal Again has done a total business of Rs 87.10 crore net approx in three days. The film that released a day after Secret Superstar is doing excellent business at the Box Office since day one.

Watch Video: Ranbir Kapoor At Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar Screening