Farhan Akhtar Slams BJP Leader Who Said Actors Have Low IQ!

55 SHARES Share Tweet

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar has made a strong and angry reaction at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao over his comment that most Indian film stars have “very low IQ and very low general knowledge”. Farhan Akhtar reacted to this after the BJP spokesperson gave his interview to a news channel over the ongoing controversy on Tamil film “Mersal” starring Vijay.

Some scenes in Mersal showed GST (Goods and Services Tax) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Digital India scheme in a bad light, which has created trouble for the film.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

GVL Narasimha Rao during the interview criticised the filmmakers and actors saying, “In any case, most of our film stars have very low IQ, very low general knowledge.”

Farhan Akhtar could not stand this and immediately gave out his reaction on Twitter. “How dare you, sir? And to all film people in his ranks.. here’s what he thinks of you.” an angry Farhan tweeted and tagged the BJP leader.

How dare you, sir?? @GVLNRAO And to all film people in his ranks.. here’s what he thinks of you. #shame https://t.co/6C8v6hZa23 — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) October 22, 2017

Reacting to Farhan’s tweet, Rao replied, “Farhan ji, Expressing an opinion is not a dare. Respect stars4work. Pl do take criticism in stride. No intolerance please!!”

Farhan ji, Expressing an opinion is not a dare. Respect stars4work. Pl do take criticism in stride. No intolerance please!!@FarOutAkhtar https://t.co/Fn1igWvKHi — GVL Narasimha Rao (@GVLNRAO) October 22, 2017

Directed by Atlee, Mersal stars Vijay in the roles of a village head, a doctor and a magician.

Watch Video : Sanjay Dutt’s GRAND Diwali Bash With Salman Khan And Others